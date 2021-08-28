Oxygen Price Reaches $1.85 on Major Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $105.79 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003790 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,285,625 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

