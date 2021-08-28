P.A.W. Capital Corp Buys New Stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 220,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. Cantaloupe accounts for about 2.2% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $1,457,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of CTLP stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.10. 220,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,358. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $718.22 million, a P/E ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

