P.A.W. Capital Corp Sells 15,000 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

P.A.W. Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Cue Biopharma accounts for about 1.2% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.40% of Cue Biopharma worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. 340,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,217. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

