Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $500.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $463.69.

PANW opened at $461.28 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $463.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after acquiring an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

