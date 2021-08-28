Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 215.8% from the July 29th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pan Pacific International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of DQJCY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,245. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.91. Pan Pacific International has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $26.29.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

