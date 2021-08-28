Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $496.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to post $496.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $507.43 million and the lowest is $483.64 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $472.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

PZZA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.02. 318,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,121. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.48. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $130.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -147.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

