Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $269.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

In related news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,134.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $173,726.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,034,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,569.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,563. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,041,197 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 54,602 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 922,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 173,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 59,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

