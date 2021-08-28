Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,618 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The company has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.