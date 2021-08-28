Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,976,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,862,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Synopsys by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,985. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $333.46. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,467 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

