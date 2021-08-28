Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

HCA stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.85. 905,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,935. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.16.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

