Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,488 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,422,000 after acquiring an additional 225,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after acquiring an additional 399,232 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,365,000 after acquiring an additional 141,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169,839 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.99. 3,106,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

