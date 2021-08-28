Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 276 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after buying an additional 1,725,226 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,351,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

