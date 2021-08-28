Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 22,704 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PCTY opened at $264.90 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $130.95 and a 52-week high of $266.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 211.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.02.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCTY. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 27.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 24.1% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

