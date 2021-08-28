PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Decreased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 2.8% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in PayPal were worth $39,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,362,000 after buying an additional 511,878 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.33. 3,916,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,633,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

