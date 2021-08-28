Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.81.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $9.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.34. The stock had a trading volume of 31,932,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,645,622. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $1,678,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after acquiring an additional 312,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after buying an additional 769,458 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

