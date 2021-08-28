Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Shares Gap Down to $79.05

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.05, but opened at $76.35. Pentair shares last traded at $76.24, with a volume of 7,231 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

