Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $46.92 on Friday. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $337.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.94.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peoples Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Peoples Financial Services worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

