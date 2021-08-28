Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.590-$-1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.23 million.Personalis also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS.

PSNL stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.59. 396,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.76. Personalis has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSNL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $62,531.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,810.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,148 shares of company stock worth $5,189,766. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Personalis stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Personalis worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

