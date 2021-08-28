Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAHGF shares. Peel Hunt downgraded Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded Pets at Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

PAHGF remained flat at $$6.15 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $6.15.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.