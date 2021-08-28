Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 304.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.10. 2,994,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

