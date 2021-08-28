Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.06). Phunware posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phunware.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 560.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PHUN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 1,856,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,092,938. The company has a market capitalization of $78.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

In other Phunware news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,497.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phunware by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 170,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phunware by 5,267.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phunware by 90.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 250,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the second quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.