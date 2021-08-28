Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

