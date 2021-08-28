PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $99.10 and last traded at $99.15. Approximately 121,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 321,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

