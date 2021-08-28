Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.43

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 510875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$160.94 million and a PE ratio of -9.23.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,072,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,939,362.50.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

