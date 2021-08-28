PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Price Up 7.3%

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)’s stock price rose 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $28.31. Approximately 662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 95,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 37,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in PLDT by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PLDT by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in PLDT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

