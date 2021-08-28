Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Down 83.6% in August

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the July 29th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PLRTF stock remained flat at $$0.25 during trading hours on Friday. 95,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,435. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.45.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
