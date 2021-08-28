Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Down 83.6% in August

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the July 29th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PLRTF stock remained flat at $$0.25 during trading hours on Friday. 95,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,435. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

