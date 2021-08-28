Polychain Monsters Price Reaches $13.14 on Exchanges (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for approximately $13.14 or 0.00026872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $45.40 million and $4.30 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00052835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.02 or 0.00752788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00100459 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,487,631 coins and its circulating supply is 3,455,621 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

