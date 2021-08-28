Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on POR. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.82.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after buying an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 539,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,841,000 after buying an additional 33,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 50,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

