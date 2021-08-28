Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 3,362 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.42. The stock had a trading volume of 953,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,349. The company has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $194.04 and a twelve month high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

