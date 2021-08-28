Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,590,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,926 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $241,197.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,158.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Fuel Services stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 584,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.31. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. Analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

