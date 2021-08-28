Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,086,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,332 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 5,242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,502,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,091 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 336.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,094,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 843,554 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 91.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,668,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 795,068 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after acquiring an additional 467,508 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth $4,132,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.82. 301,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $978.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.57. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

OSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

