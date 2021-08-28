Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 57,600 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for 1.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $41,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Watsco by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $278.10. The stock had a trading volume of 84,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.87. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

