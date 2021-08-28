Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 153,241 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 53.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,241 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Accolade were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACCD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accolade by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACCD traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,309. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

