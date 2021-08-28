Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 182 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total value of $1,533,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,451,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,879 shares of company stock worth $5,488,541 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.12.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.20.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.