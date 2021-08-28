Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $3,787,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Quality ETF by 165.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period.

PSET opened at $56.77 on Friday. Principal Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $56.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.