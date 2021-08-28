ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $269.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post $269.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.10 million and the highest is $311.39 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $213.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $985.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $855.80 million to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.35 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ProAssurance.

PRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRA opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 0.30.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

