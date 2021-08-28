Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRGS. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $47.25 on Thursday. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.