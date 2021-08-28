Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth $100,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

