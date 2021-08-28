Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 18th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. On average, analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,279 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

