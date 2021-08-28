Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

PSEC opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 169,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76,873 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 337,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 244,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 64,914 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

