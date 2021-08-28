Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 171.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Prothena were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prothena by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 189.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $68.13 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43, a PEG ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. On average, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

