PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Up 142.1% in August

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTXKY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.56.

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

