Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.

PMMAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Puma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.00.

Puma stock opened at $126.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.32. Puma has a 52 week low of $81.05 and a 52 week high of $131.17.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

