Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a d+ rating to a c- rating. The stock had previously closed at $20.95, but opened at $23.80. Pure Storage shares last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 175,790 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also commented on PSTG. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $908,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pure Storage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Pure Storage by 10.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.74.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

