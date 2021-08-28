Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Raised by Analyst

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PTON. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $104.34 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

