Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MDT. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic stock opened at $133.81 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.20. The company has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.