Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Increased by Zacks Investment Research

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for CoreCivic in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

CXW has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $9.64 on Thursday. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Scion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 11,497.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after buying an additional 6,399,753 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

