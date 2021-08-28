Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Health Catalyst, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Health Catalyst in a report released on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). William Blair also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $425,427.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,756 shares of company stock worth $11,683,531. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

