Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share.
NYSE:JWN opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 360,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $680,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.
In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
