Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

NYSE:JWN opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 360,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $680,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.