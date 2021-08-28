Qbao (QBT) Price Tops $0.0077

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Qbao coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $504,571.68 and $24,509.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.